YouTube Gold: Seth Curry Lights Up The Kings

Since leaving Duke, Seth Curry has had a ridiculous NBA career. Keep in mind that he was a marginal NBA player from 2013 to 2015, spending G-League time with Santa Cruz Warriors and the Erie BayHawk before finally catching on with the Sacramento Kings in 2015.

From there it’s been pretty much an ascent. He really made his bones in Dallas and increased his reputation and worth in Philly.

A few days ago, he was traded to Brooklyn where he was reunited with former Duke teammate Kyrie Irving, if only on a part-time basis (Irving has declined to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and is not allowed to play home games).

So far, Curry looks like a good fit and was spectacular against his old team, Sacramento (though he looked better in Philly blue). Curry shot 10-18 for 23 points, with some of the types of three point bombs you’d expect from a member of the Curry family. And at the end of this clip check out a spectacular pass to Andre Drummond.

Curry’s rise is a testament to faith and hard work. The guy has made himself into a great player and much more than a footnote to his more prominent brother, Steph.