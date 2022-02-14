YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum, The Boston Celtics And The Impact Of Derrick White

Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics are possibly the hottest team in the NBA. They are on an eight-game win streak. Additionally, they traded for Derrick White, who was on the 2019 FIBA World Cup team with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, who encouraged Boston to trade for him.

He’s only been there for a few days but the chemistry is very promising. He’s always been an adept passer and he’s also a skilled three point sniper.

That’s great news for Tatum and Brown, who are the heart of Boston’s offense. As you will see here in Boston’s game against Denver, and here against the Hawks, White changes things. He’s not a great athlete but he has excellent anticipation and very quick hands. In fact, watch his hands - you’ll see he pulls them back when other guys are close because he’s already done what he needs to do...shots and passes.

That in turn will allow Tatum, Brown and big man Robert Williams a lot more flexibility and chances. What’s really striking here is how quickly he has incorporated himself into the team. Clearly the other Celtics enjoy playing with him and trust him.

As for Tatum, he had yet another solid game, this time against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, with 38 points and 10 rebounds.

This continues another solid season for Tatum, who is now in the NBA’s elite. Tatum is averaging 25.5 ppg, 8.4 rp and 4.1 apg. The acquisition of White should allow Tatum to do more with less and to become ever more efficient.