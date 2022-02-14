NC State Downs Duke In Cameron, 77-62

Duke gave #5 NC State a tough game Sunday in Cameron, but the Pack is an elite team these days and when push came to shove, NC State pushed back better late and on 77-62.
Duke started really well, scoring 21 in the first quarter to State’s 23, then holding the Wuffies to six in the second and taking a 33-29 lead into the half.
But State finished the third quarter with 46 to Duke’s 41 and owned the 4th, 31-21 and finished with a 17-5 run.
But Duke stayed close until fairly late.
State coach Wes Moore spoke of the importance of experience. State has it; Duke is acquiring it. We’ll see where things stand in a couple of years. For now, competing with a team at State’s level is a good sign.
With the loss, Duke falls to 15-9 and 6-8 in the ACC, which puts the Blue Devils in 10th place.
Better days are ahead.
