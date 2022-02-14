 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NC State Downs Duke In Cameron, 77-62

Duke played well for much of the game before NC State pulled away.

By JD King
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 13:
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 13: Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson complains to the referee during the womens college basketball game between NC State and Duke on February 13, 2022 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.


Duke gave #5 NC State a tough game Sunday in Cameron, but the Pack is an elite team these days and when push came to shove, NC State pushed back better late and on 77-62.

Duke started really well, scoring 21 in the first quarter to State’s 23, then holding the Wuffies to six in the second and taking a 33-29 lead into the half.

But State finished the third quarter with 46 to Duke’s 41 and owned the 4th, 31-21 and finished with a 17-5 run.

But Duke stayed close until fairly late.

State coach Wes Moore spoke of the importance of experience. State has it; Duke is acquiring it. We’ll see where things stand in a couple of years. For now, competing with a team at State’s level is a good sign.

With the loss, Duke falls to 15-9 and 6-8 in the ACC, which puts the Blue Devils in 10th place.

Better days are ahead.

