Last Day For Our Florida State Auction!

Want to hear something absolutely amazing? As of the BC game, Coach K has now won more games - 1,118 -than all the other coaches in Duke Basketball history combined. That’s just staggering.

He’s not going to toss too many more on that pile, but you still have a chance to see a couple and the next one up is Florida State as the Blue Healer’s auction for that game ends Sunday at 11:00 pm.

If you don’t know, Dr. Mike Lee has run Blue Healers for several years and we’ve been happy to help promote it. Blue Healers raises money for medical treatment in Africa. Even ESPN is talking about it.

Proceeds of our auctions go to the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons who are doing great work across the continent - they’re in eight countries now.

It’s a great way to see a game in Cameron and to see the incredibly high standards Duke Basketball has set for decades. And it may even be tax deductible (whatever you do, don’t take our word on on that because we honestly don’t know. Ask a tax professional).