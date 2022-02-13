DBR Podcast #390 - BC Beatdown

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, we are breaking down Duke’s victory at BC. Sam was in the building along with what felt like most of the Duke alumni in the Boston area, and Duke stayed well ahead of the Eagles throughout the contest.

We start with the good from this game, in particular performances by Trevor Keels, Paolo Banchero, and Mark Williams. We are excited about a lot of the recent developments this week for the Blue Devils, particularly on offense. We also get into the bad, and we see a few continuing areas for development as Duke chases the ACC regular season title.

Speaking of the conference race, Duke has a huge game this week again Wake Forest, so we preview that after the break. Wake Forest is also near the top of the ACC, so this matchup is a good test for Duke and a potential pitfall on the way to the crown.

Player of the Week nominations are our final topic, other than wishing a very happy birthday to Coach K.

We’ll be back after the Wake game to review everything that happens in Cameron this week. Stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com