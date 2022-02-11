YouTube Gold: Jim Brown’s Greatest Sport?

Jim Brown was, in many people’s estimation, the greatest running back of all time but that doesn’t begin to touch on his accomplishments. He was also a fine basketball player at Syracuse, averaging 15 ppg. as a sophomore. He lettered for the track team and finished fifth nationally in the decathlon.

But he may have been most dominant in lacrosse. Brown was so good that he was paid the ultimate compliment: the rules were changed because of his spectacular talents.

Needless to say, even today you can’t really make a real living at professional lacrosse so Brown stuck with football and entered the NFL where he achieved athletic immortality.

But when you see clips of him playing lacrosse, it’s clear that he was an extraordinary talent. This video touches on his accomplishments as well as his great love for the game. Turns out he studied the history of the game intensely and honored Native Americans when he played.

He also said he would have liked to have played lacrosse six days a week and football on the seventh, so maybe if he could have made a living at it he might have chosen it over football.