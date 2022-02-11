DBR Podcast Episode #389: Duke Tames The Tigers

The Duke Blue Devils left Littlejohn Coliseum with a 82-64 victory over the Clemson Tigers last night, and the DBR Podcast recaps the win on Episode 389.

There were a couple standout performances, including Trevor Keels’ second half. Of course, we discuss the scary moment in the first half where Clemson’s David Collins undercut Wendell Moore, Jr. on a fast break, leading to a very tense exchange between the two teams. We discuss the good and the bad from the game, particularly from Jason Evans, who was at the game and had some nice views of how the Blue Devils played.

After the break, Duke travels to take on Boston College Saturday evening. Sam Klein will be in the house, and he gives a thorough breakdown of what to expect from the Eagles.

Finally, there were a lot of Blue Devils that changed cities at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Donald talks about Marvin Bagley III heading to the Detroit Pistons, Sam gives his take on Vernon Carey, Jr. to the Washington Wizards, and there’s a lot of discussion from all three on Seth Curry moving to the Brooklyn Nets along with Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye going to the Los Angeles Clippers.

We’ll be back later this weekend to recap the Boston College game, but until then, continue to send your wonderful thoughts to the team at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!