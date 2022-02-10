 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Huge Trade News For Several Former Blue Devils

Big day of moves in the NBA!

By JD King
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings
 Feb 2, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

We don't have all the details yet but it looks like a big day for several former Blue Devils as the trade deadline approaches.

Marvin Bagley is finally free from Sacramento, where he has been unhappy: he’s now with the Detroit Pistons. As part of a four-team trade, former Blue Devils Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood will leave the Milwaukee Bucks for the LA Clippers. Donte DiVincenzo is also moving, which means the Bucks must be pretty happy with Grayson Allen.

And early reports suggest that Philly finally got rid of Ben Simmons but at a huge price: he’s off to the Nets for James Harden. Philly is also sending former Blue Devil Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, according to an ESPN bulletin.

James Harden is 32 and he’s not the player he used to be. We know Philly wanted to get rid of Simmons, and who can blame them? But the cost is shockingly high.

