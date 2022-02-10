Another ACC Injury: Jesse Edwards Out For The Year For Syracuse

ACC injuries continue to pile up and they are really affecting big men. So far, Florida State’ Naheem McCloud is out (broken hand) and NC State is without Manny Bates, lost in the opening minutes of the opening game for the season with a shoulder injury. Later in the year, the Pack also lost young big man Ernest Ross. Notre Dame is without Nate Laszewski although in his case it’s a bone bruise so he should be back relatively soon.

Florida State also is missing Malik Osborne (ankle) and Anthony Polite (wrist).

Now you can add another big man to that list as Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards is gone for the year with, yes, another wrist injury. That makes him the third player to be out with a wrist problem.

It’s sad for Edwards personally as he’s really made progress this season. He’s still foul prone but that can be fixed. He’s worked hard to develop his talent and it’s a shame he can’t continue to help his team.

It’s a major drag for Syracuse as well. There are some other big guys on the roster, but none have really shown they are ready for the spotlight and Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone really needs an anchor/backstop. Without Edwards, it’s either going to be 6-10 sophomore Frank Anselem, who gets about 10 mpg, 6-10 sophomore John Bol Ajak, who has only gotten into seven games or senior Bourama Side, who has only gotten into four games this season.

According to Wikipedia, Edwards’ nickname is the Mad Professor. Don’t us, we just work here.

Seriously though, he sounds like a nice kid who’s had some rotten luck. This is his second wrist injury, following one before he got to Syracuse.