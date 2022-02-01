 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: Bronny James Update

Looks like Duke may still be in it for the son of LeBron James

By JD King
/ new
2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon
 PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Chapel Fowler in the Fayetteville Observer, Bronny James, son of NBA great LeBron James and currently class of 2023 - you have to say that now because so many kids reclassify - is still interested in Duke.

Multiple recruiting analysts (the term guru seems to have been retired) mention Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

It’s his decision obviously and his dad is very close to outgoing Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. We have no idea what either thinks of Coach K’s successor Jon Scheyer, but Scheyer’s recruiting so far speaks for itself.

As far as the other schools go, he’d be fine anywhere. His dad is very fond of Ohio State, being a Buckeye native, Kentucky fast tracks kids to the NBA and has major NIL potential, while Chris Beard is going to build a major power at Texas (by the way he’s about to return to Texas Tech for the first time since taking the UT job, which is going to be wild).

We just can’t see playing for Rick Barnes.

He’s a great coach but his teams are just dull. It can’t be much fun to play for him.

That’s Bronny’s decision though, not ours. This one is going to be interesting.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...