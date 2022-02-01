Duke Recruiting: Bronny James Update

According to Chapel Fowler in the Fayetteville Observer, Bronny James, son of NBA great LeBron James and currently class of 2023 - you have to say that now because so many kids reclassify - is still interested in Duke.

Multiple recruiting analysts (the term guru seems to have been retired) mention Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

It’s his decision obviously and his dad is very close to outgoing Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. We have no idea what either thinks of Coach K’s successor Jon Scheyer, but Scheyer’s recruiting so far speaks for itself.

As far as the other schools go, he’d be fine anywhere. His dad is very fond of Ohio State, being a Buckeye native, Kentucky fast tracks kids to the NBA and has major NIL potential, while Chris Beard is going to build a major power at Texas (by the way he’s about to return to Texas Tech for the first time since taking the UT job, which is going to be wild).

We just can’t see playing for Rick Barnes.

He’s a great coach but his teams are just dull. It can’t be much fun to play for him.

That’s Bronny’s decision though, not ours. This one is going to be interesting.