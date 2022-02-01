 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Football Schedule Released But Who Knows What To Expect?

The next Duke team is a complete mystery

By JD King
South Carolina State v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 14: Duke football head coach Mike Elko is introduced during the game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 14, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

ACC football schedules were released Monday and while we don’t know what to expect from Duke yet, coming off a poor season and with a new coach, the schedule has opportunities, particularly in September.

It’s too early to know much about the rest of the conference, but Duke has a shot in three games. We’ll have a better idea when the season draws closer.

2022 Duke Football Schedule

SEPTEMBER

  • 2 – TEMPLE
  • 10 – at Northwestern
  • 17 – NORTH CAROLINA A&T
  • 24 – at Kansas

OCTOBER

  • 1 – VIRGINIA
  • 8 – at Georgia Tech
  • 15 – NORTH CAROLINA
  • 22 – at Miami

29 – Open date

NOVEMBER

  • 4 – at Boston College
  • 12 – VIRGINIA TECH
  • 19 – at Pittsburgh
  • 26 – WAKE FOREST

