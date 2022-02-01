Duke Football Schedule Released But Who Knows What To Expect?

ACC football schedules were released Monday and while we don’t know what to expect from Duke yet, coming off a poor season and with a new coach, the schedule has opportunities, particularly in September.

It’s too early to know much about the rest of the conference, but Duke has a shot in three games. We’ll have a better idea when the season draws closer.

2022 Duke Football Schedule

SEPTEMBER

2 – TEMPLE

10 – at Northwestern

17 – NORTH CAROLINA A&T

24 – at Kansas

OCTOBER

1 – VIRGINIA

8 – at Georgia Tech

15 – NORTH CAROLINA

22 – at Miami

29 – Open date

NOVEMBER