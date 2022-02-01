Duke Football Schedule Released But Who Knows What To Expect?

ACC football schedules were released Monday and while we don’t know what to expect from Duke yet, coming off a poor season and with a new coach, the schedule has opportunities, particularly in September.
It’s too early to know much about the rest of the conference, but Duke has a shot in three games. We’ll have a better idea when the season draws closer.
2022 Duke Football Schedule
SEPTEMBER
- 2 – TEMPLE
- 10 – at Northwestern
- 17 – NORTH CAROLINA A&T
- 24 – at Kansas
OCTOBER
- 1 – VIRGINIA
- 8 – at Georgia Tech
- 15 – NORTH CAROLINA
- 22 – at Miami
29 – Open date
NOVEMBER
- 4 – at Boston College
- 12 – VIRGINIA TECH
- 19 – at Pittsburgh
- 26 – WAKE FOREST
