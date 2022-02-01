DBR Podcast #385: Defensive Demolition Of Notre Dame

The Duke Blue Devils put on an incredible defensive performance Monday night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, winning 57-43 in South Bend. On Episode 385 of the DBR Podcast, Donald returns to discuss the victory with Jason and Sam!

After headlines, we get into the good, and there was a ton of good on the defensive end. We highlight the team’s performance on the glass as well as just forcing Notre Dame into having a terrible shooting night. We salute the return of Trevor Keels and talk about how great Mark Williams was in the paint.

After the break, we comment on the bad, which mostly existed on the offensive end for Duke, though Sam points out something on the defensive end that could use some tweaking. Finally, the entire crew laments the missed shots and is appreciative that there is a few days to work on that in the gym before the big game against UNC on Saturday.

Speaking of UNC, the crew will be back later this week to preview the big game in Chapel Hill, and will hopefully have a special guest to help them out with it! Until then, keep sending the emails to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!