YouTube Gold: Don’t Poke The Bear

Kevin Porter, Jr. has not had an easy path in life. His father, Kevin Sr., was killed when the junior Porter was just four. Porter idolized his father and has dealt with a lot of emotional issues and significant immaturity. Now with the Houston Rockets, John Lucas, who has known his own troubles, has been charged with bringing Porter along. They admire each other but still got into a halftime altercation earlier this month that saw Porter throw something at Lucas and leave the game at halftime.

He’s very talented but has a lot of growing up to do. He needs to learn how to pick his battles and, perhaps, who to have them with.

Getting into it with Steph Curry is probably not a great idea.

In Monday night’s game, Porter talked trash to Curry and tried to stare him down.

That backfired rather badly. First Curry did this, and he finished with a 21 point fourth quarter.

Afterwards, when coach Steve Kerr learned what had happened, he said “[o]h, I didn’t know that. I didn’t notice that at all but I highly encourage it.”

Looks like Lucas will be busy for a bit longer yet.