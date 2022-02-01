ACC Roundup - UNC’s Key Week?

Two games are on the schedule for Tuesday night. One is mildly interesting - is BC improved enough to beat a bad Virginia team? - and the other matters.

We’d bet on UVA if we did bet but Earl Grant is pulling BC out of the graveyard and giving the program a new lease on life. A record of 9-11 and 4-6 isn’t great until you consider where the program has been and how much more fight it has now. The guy is setting up a nice turnaround and should get some consideration for ACC Coach of The Year.

Playing Virginia for the first time is a very strange experience. We still remember a picture of a Harvard kid almost crying in frustration. It’s just hard to deal with that system at first.

And the Tar Heels?

UNC visits a Louisville team that has had one game since Chris Mack departed, losing to Duke this past weekend.

However, they did show more unity and heart and that is critical.

The Tar Heels have a three-game winning streak but they came over Virginia Tech, Boston College and NC State.

Those teams are currently in 12th, 10th and 14th place. Teams, in other words, that UNC really should beat.

Louisville has better athletes than any of those and a big man that might pull Armando Bacot out of the lane. Sydney Curry showed an admirable mean streak against the Blue Devils that could come in handy against UNC, a team that has not always stood up to challenges this season. We’re not sure whether Dawson Garcia will be back either.

Whatever happens at Louisville, you can be sure the Heels will be ready for Duke Saturday. This rivalry is littered with games where one team is weak and really brings it at a high level.

Plus if UNC can win both games this week, they’ll be no worse than tied for second place in the conference and a win over Duke would give their tournament resume a huge boost.

Lose both though? The Tar Heels will be 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC and also on thin ice.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Boston College @ Virginia || 6:00 || ACCN

UNC @ Louisville || 8:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings