Knicks, Cam Reddish Ready To Part Ways?

Sure sounds like it

By JD King
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 29: Cam Reddish #0 of the New York Knicks handles the ball during the against the Detroit Pistons on November 29, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. 
Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

There have been rumors since this summer that the New York Knicks and Cam Reddish may be parting ways.

That’s back, as Adrian Bernecich over at Blazer’s Edge reports that the Knicks and Reddish both believe that it’s time to move on.

Reddish of course is still young and with the right team could carve out a nice role. He’s 6-9 and has guard skills and of course can really shoot.

What we loved about him at Duke was that when games got tight, he got much more effective. Two games in particular stand out: the massive comeback at Louisville, where he got a ridiculous between-the-legs pass from then (and current Knicks) teammate RJ Barrett to hit a crucial jump shot from way out, and of course the Florida State game, where Reddish hit a long shot at the buzzer to put the ‘Noles away.

He’s a guy who is really worth taking a chance on. And if a trade doesn’t work out, he’s a restricted free agent following the season and can go wherever he is most wanted.

