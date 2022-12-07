The Duke Blue Devils took care of business last night against the Iowa Hawkeyes, winning 74-62 at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. It may have been Duke’s best performance all season so far, and Jason and Donald are here to recap it on Episode 466.

Duke’s defense paced the entire effort on the night, with the focus on how Mark Mitchell and Dariq Whitehead really kept All-American Kris Murray at bay for most of the evening. The rest of the defense showed up for the Blue Devils as well, keeping Iowa’s shooters under 40% and keeping them off the glass. On offense, we highlight Jeremy Roach’s stellar performance as well as Mark Mitchell adding 17 points. The kids were ready for the lights of the Garden!

After the break, we preview Duke’s upcoming game against Maryland Eastern Shore. UMES is not a good team, led by the fact that they’re very short. Donald and Jason take you through some of what they’ve done already and what Duke needs to do to ensure this is a runaway victory. We end the show by discussing why Jaden Schutt has been largely absent from the floor so far this season, and stick around after the Duke Band plays us out for part of a thrilling movie conversation!

Continue to send us your headlines and your questions to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!