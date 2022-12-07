ACC Roundup: One Upset, Two Injuries

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, Virginia got by JMU 55-50, Syracuse blasted Oakland 95-66, NC State knocked off Coppin State 94-72, Georgia Tech got the satisfaction of beating Georgia 79-77 and New Hampshire got BC in OT 74-71.

That last one is a bit shocking. New Hampshire was just 2-5 coming into this game and though the Eagles lost at Duke this past weekend, we thought they showed some modest potential. Didn't see that loss coming at all.

BC had a five point lead in OT and you’d think that would have given them what they needed.

Didn't happen.

It’s the first time New Hampshire has ever won at Boston College.

You may recall that last year, James Madison beat Virginia in Harrisonburg, but the Cavs were pretty shaky early and they had an in-state road game. Things happen.

This year though Virginia is back in form, but it still closer than it ought to have been. A dismal night from the line didn't help: Virginia was 11-22 and just 9-17 in the second half.

Reece Beekman had an apparent leg injury just 3:24 into the game.

It was a closer game than it should have been, but Virginia still found a way and now the Cavs are 8-0. No one will care about a weak game in December in a few weeks.

In Raleigh, NC State handled Coppin State without too much trouble but possibly at a real cost: big man Dusan Mahorcic, who was doing well after transferring in from BYU.

He hurt the same knee in 2021. It really doesn't look good. If he’s lucky, he may have just hyperextended it. If not, losing him would be a tough blow for the Pack. He’s played well.

Georgia Tech beat Georgia for the second year in a row.

Miles Kelly was shut out in the first half but scored 17, including the winning basket.

Georgia’s Terry Roberts won’t sleep well: at the end, he missed a three, had two turnovers and got called for an offensive foul when he had a chance to tie the game at the end.

Syracuse got off the schneid with a solid win. Oakland kept it close for a few minutes out of the gate, but Syracuse took control soon enough with an 18-0 run and never looked back.

Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards had 18 points each. Oakland was held to 24-64, or 37.5 percent. One player really carried the load for them: Tre Townsend took 24 of Oakland’s 64 attempts and he hit 13 of the 24 they made.

Yes, it’s not a great opponent, but neither was New Hampshire. At least the ‘Cuse won.

The big story Tuesday night though were the two injuries. Beekman is a superb defender for Virginia while Mahorcic gave State reliable play in the post which they haven’t seen in awhile.

Both could be huge developments going forward.

Another big night Wednesday as five ACC teams are in action. With exams looming, everyone is easing up but Dayton-Virginia Tech could be fun and Pitt-Vanderbilt has history, or at least Jeff Capel and Jerry Stackhouse do: Stackhouse had an amazing game in Cameron in 1995. Mike Krzyzewski was out with his back injury and exhaustion and the team was struggling. But it was Duke-UNC so when Jeff Capel hit a very long running three to put the game in double overtime, no one was even remotely surprised.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Boston University @ Notre Dame || 7:00 PM || ESPN+ACCNX

Cornell @ Miami || 7:00 PM || ACCNX ||

Dayton @ Virginia Tech || 8:00 PM || ACCN

Pitt @ Vanderbilt || 9:00 PM || SECN

Towson @ Clemson || 9:00 || ACCNX

ACC Standings