Kyle Filipowski Wins ACC Rookie Of The Week (Again)

At some point, someone else is going to win the ACC Rookie of the Week Award. Right now, though, it appears to belong exclusively to Blue Devil Kyle Filipowski.

This is the fourth straight time he’s won it. We don’t know what the record is, but normal conference politics makes four straight unlikely (GoDuke.com says four straight has never happened before).

Yet who is playing better? The best freshmen we’ve seen so far are probably Judah Mentz at Syracuse and JJ Starling at Notre Dame.

Of course, we are excluding Duke’s freshmen and probably shouldn’t. Mark Mitchell has been very solid and Tyrese Proctor, Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead are all at the top of their class.