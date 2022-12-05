 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Women Crush Richmond On The Road, 100-49

The Spiders never had a chance in this one.

By JD King
Duke had no trouble on the road at Richmond, winning 100-49. The Blue Devils shot out to a 29-7 lead and took a 48-18 lead into halftime and had a 56 point lea with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter.

In the second quarter, Duke scored 33 points and shot 81.3 percent, including 5-6 on threes.

Richmond shot just 24.1 percent in the first half.

At 6-7, Kennedy Brown loomed over the much shorter Spiders and scored 15, shooting 6-7. Vanessa de Jesus had 17 while Celeste Taylor scored 14.

The Blue Devils had 30 points off of turnovers and 40 in the paint. It was just a dominant performance any way you cut it.

Next up for the 8-1 Blue Devils is Austin Peay in Cameron on December 8th.

