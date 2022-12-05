Duke Football Earns A Bid To The Military Bowl

On Saturday, Duke celebrated head football coach Mike Elko being named ACC Coach of The Year at halftime of the Duke-Boston College game. Duke won eight games, which no one except perhaps Elko expected, and perhaps even he didn’t expect to coach in a bowl game this season.

But Duke is going bowling and now we know the opponent: Duke will play the Central Florida Knights in the Military Bowl on December 28th.

The Knights are 9-4 and in recent years, that program has been really good. In recent years, UCF has knocked off Georgia and Baylor in bowl games and in 2017, they were undefeated at 12-0.

It’s safe to say that football is more important to Central Florida than it is to Duke. It’s what they built their athletic identity around and it’s helped them to move up in the conference Game of Thrones that has gone on for a while now (the Knights are currently in the AAC, along with schools like Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis and SMU).

We’ll learn more about the Knights in the coming days, but we would expect them to be quite a challenge.