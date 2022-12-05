 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Football Earns A Bid To The Military Bowl

An amazing year capped off with a surprise bowl appearance

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Football: Duke at Pittsburgh
 Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaylen Coleman (22) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 28-26. 
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Duke celebrated head football coach Mike Elko being named ACC Coach of The Year at halftime of the Duke-Boston College game. Duke won eight games, which no one except perhaps Elko expected, and perhaps even he didn’t expect to coach in a bowl game this season.

But Duke is going bowling and now we know the opponent: Duke will play the Central Florida Knights in the Military Bowl on December 28th.

The Knights are 9-4 and in recent years, that program has been really good. In recent years, UCF has knocked off Georgia and Baylor in bowl games and in 2017, they were undefeated at 12-0.

It’s safe to say that football is more important to Central Florida than it is to Duke. It’s what they built their athletic identity around and it’s helped them to move up in the conference Game of Thrones that has gone on for a while now (the Knights are currently in the AAC, along with schools like Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis and SMU).

We’ll learn more about the Knights in the coming days, but we would expect them to be quite a challenge.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...