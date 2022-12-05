YouTube Gold: Kate Georgiades Makes A Great Play And A Great Coach Noticed

You know that old saying about hard work being its own reward?

It’s true. Anyone who has worked really hard at something knows that the accomplishment means everything. For a basic example, take losing weight. People might notice and might say something nice, but only you know the work you put in and how you feel about it.

But sometimes, when you do something really great, people do notice.

Take Kate Georgiades for instance.

A volleyball player for Houston, she made a sensational effort play, running down a ball that most people would have just let go. She saved it and ended up diving over a table - then ran back to help her team.

People noticed. It was a big deal on ESPN’s Sports Center and basically went viral.

We’re not sure where UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin saw it, but he was extremely impressed.

How impressed?

He said this: “I still think that we have a long way to go. Gave up 49% in our gym. We created some turnovers. I just think we have a long way to go. It’s frustrating when we won’t draw a charge. I know it’s a different time. But I don’t want to hear about it’s a different time and then I turn on my phone and I show my team [the Georgiades video]. It’s the greatest play of the year. If I was in charge of the ESPYs, she wins the ESPY for best play of the year. Not only did she do it, she got up and finished the play. Saturday morning I saw it, we showed it to our team before practice. I got guys won’t take a charge, she’s all out. Pete Rose, all out. It’s the best play I’ve ever seen.”

And according to a tweet we saw earlier but can no longer find, he said she had a standing offer to join his staff. If that’s true, it’s unbelievably cool.

So hard work is its own reward, yes, but sometimes it can be more than that.

There is no embed for this video so please hit the link above.