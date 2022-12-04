The Duke Blue Devils are 1-0 in the ACC after an easy win against the Boston College Eagles Saturday, and the DBR Podcast crew breaks down everything on Episode 465! Sam and Donald are present, while Jason’s only here for the first half of the show. After a quick movie discussion and a debate over weekends, we get into discussion of the 75-59 victory.

We discuss the headlines as well as all the good that came from this game. Dereck Lively was all over the place, and his energy earns a lot of kudos. Tyrese Proctor is emerging as the primary point guard on offense, and Kyle Filipowski is embracing his role as the focal point. There was a lot of ball movement, and we also comment on Dariq Whitehead’s progress. There were a ton of good things to discuss in such an easy victory.

We also get into the things that can improve, namely the rebounding and forcing more turnovers. We also do our favorite plays before we say goodbye to Jason.

After the break, Sam and Donald are left to preview the Iowa Hawkeyes, who the Blue Devils will face in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. They both discuss what Iowa has done and who to watch out for, namely Kris Murray. It should be a pretty even battle on Tuesday night.

Finally, we close with some football news, as Duke will take on UCF in the Military Bowl on December 28th. We comment on that bowl game as well as congratulate Mike Elko on being named ACC Coach of the Year. The future is bright for Duke Football!

We’ll be back later this week to recap the Jimmy V Classic and preview the weekend game against Maryland Eastern Shore. Send us your headlines, your questions, or anything else you want us to know at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!