YouTube Gold: Lyle Lovett Having A Ball

Lyle Lovett came on the country music scene in the late 1980’s and, along with kd lang, wasn’t particularly welcome at first.

It took him awhile to win Nashville over but eventually, the country music establishment tolerated him, but they had a point: he was never entirely country, and a lot of his more country songs were a bit tongue-in-cheek.

Whatever you want to call it, his style is hard to pin down. He does ballads like Nobody Loves Me Like My Baby, raucous songs like Church, and winsome songs like Which Way Does That Old Pony Run?

And he also delves into gospel, jazz and Western swing.

He has a lot of really wonderful songs, but just for spirit and fun, it’s hard to beat That’s Right, You’re Not From Texas.

He has a really big band here and, well, they all know how to swing. Nice song for a New Year’s Eve.