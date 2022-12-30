Mark Williams Update

Moving up to the NBA is every player’s dream, although we did meet one guy who wasn’t so sure. That was the great exception though.

But even the best young players rarely understand what the move up means and how difficult it is. It takes some adjustment. Take Mark Williams.

The former Blue Devil showed serious promise last season and was taken by Charlotte with the 15th pick in last summer’s draft.

He hasn’t played a lot and has spent some time in the G-League. But he’s been learning and against OKC Thursday, Williams had 17 points and 13 boards - and shot 7-7.

He also had two blocks, two steals and two assists. In his last three games, he’s averaged 10.6 ppg and 7 boards.

Since Charlotte has been looking for a decent center for, well years really at this point, they’re bound to be excited about his stepping up. And as we saw at Duke, he’s good with the lob pass and who better to do that than LaMelo Ball?

He’s got a shot now. Let’s see what he can do with it.