YouTube Gold: Giannis Hunts Down LeBron On The Break

LeBron James has had an amazing career. He’s going to be 38 in just a few weeks and for an NBA player, that’s ancient.

He’s still effective and still setting records - he just passed Magic Johnson on the all-time assist list and soon, unless something goes wrong, he’ll pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time NBA scoring record.

He also has multiple titles and MVP awards and also helped to rebuild the US Olympic basketball program.

He’s had a brilliant career, in other words.

However, no athlete can resist time forever. Even the truly great historic figures like Muhammad Ali, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Mickey Mantle eventually yielded.

And LeBron is not that far away.

Remember the spectacular run-down block he had against Golden State’s Andre Iguodala in 2016?

That player is no more.

Friday night, James picked up a ball that Giannis Antetokounmpo bobbled and took off with it.

He ran to the basket and Antetokounmpo, who wasn’t in great position, paced James as he went to the basket and then blocked his layup.

A few years ago, James would have dunked the hell out of that.

If you saw the video we posted recently where he couldn’t react quickly enough to block Zion Williamson on multiple occasions, you saw, again, that his skills and reflexes have eroded. Williamson just bullied him.

At this late point in his career, his knowledge and vast experience can carry him, but only a while longer. He wants to play a year with his son Bronny, but at that point, if he sticks around, he may be coming off the bench along with his son.