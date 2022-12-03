Scheyer Talks To The Media Friday And You’ll Want To Know About It

Jon Scheyer brought Ryan Young and Jeremy Roach to talk to the media on Friday and there was some interesting stuff.

For one small thing, coach Jon Scheyer says that it’s the second earliest that Duke has ever started ACC play (it’d be hard to beat the earliest: Every ACC team opened with an ACC opponent when the ACC Network debuted in 2019).

Scheyer is rightly pleased with Ryan Young, saying that “[h]e’s been terrific. He’s been great. He’s all about winning. Could not care less about scoring, statistics, anything other than what the team needs. And that includes starting, coming off the bench, minutes. And when he’s in the game, he’s a big-time competitor...[H]e’s the one in the locker room that’s always reminding our guys ‘alright, remember when we guard this action, here’s how we’re defending it’. And his maturity, he’s been absolutely incredible for us...”

Some people, for whatever reason, seem disappointed in Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead, both of whom are still getting past injuries. Scheyer on his two promising freshmen: “Yeah, I don’t think they’re very patient. Which is what makes them really good. I don’t want them to be patient, and by the way, I’m not patient either...And, you know, they’re in here earlier this morning working. They’ve been, especially as of late, because as you’re coming back from injury, we’ve had to hold them back with what they can do. You’re trying to get fully healthy and all that. So, they’ve been on a mission, they’re in here every day getting extra work in and I think it’s only a matter of time, as long as we have the approach where we’re just working and going after it, which these two guys have.”

He also comments extensively on Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor and was asked about Mike Elko getting ACC Coach Of The Year.

There are also comments from Young and Roach, so you’ll want to browse through this.