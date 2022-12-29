DBR Podcast #472 - Bowled Over!

As 2022 wraps up, Duke football is reaching heights not seen in quite a while. Mike Elko’s Blue Devils slapped around UCF to take home the Military Bowl Trophy.

The DBR Podcast crew (some of it) was on hand to witness Duke’s 9th win of the season in person. And as good as this season was, it sure seems like the team is primed for even more success in 2023.

Plus, the Duke hoops guys are getting ready for another ACC contest, on New Year’s Eve against Florida State. The Podcast is here to tell you this year’s Seminoles bear little resemblance to the FSU teams that Leonard Hamilton has skippered to the top tier of the conference in recent years.

And, we wrap it all up with a conversation about the new program to funnel money to players on the 2022-23 basketball team via NIL opportunities offered on The Brotherhood website.