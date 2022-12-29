ACC Roundup - Virginia Wins, Miami-Vermont Canceled & UNC Gets A Major Recruit

There were two games scheduled for Wednesday but the epic bad weather meant that Vermont’s trip to Miami was canceled. It will not be made up.

In the other game, Albany did make it down to Charlottesville and lost to the Wahoos 66-46. It was a fairly standard game at JPJ - Albany was limited to 16-52 and 6-27 on threes, which suggests they couldn’t get very close to the basket.

Armaan Franklin led the way with 20 points which was good timing since Reece Beekman is out again with his hamstring issue.

Speaking of Virginia, we were really sorry to see that Kenton Edelin has passed away. He earned a lot of respect at Virginia and had become a lawyer and an NBA agent.

In other basketball news, Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor, who injured his arm against Boston College, got some encouraging news: he is questionable for Wake Forest, which obviously means that it’s not as serious of an injury as it looked like it may have been at the time.

UNC got a major commitment from 5-star Elliott Cadeau. A 6-1 point guard from New Jersey, he chose UNC over Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech. His coach Bill Armstrong said this to Zagsblog: “He’s a throwback to the traditional pass first point guard. His skill set is like that of Jason Kidd back in the day — a strong, physical explosive athlete that can get anywhere he wants to on the floor. His court vision and passing ability is as good as anyone I have ever seen.”

In bowl news, UNC was nipped in the Holiday Bowl late 28-27 when Oregon scored on 4th down with 19 seconds left. Even more dramatically, the point after hit the left upright before it went through, preventing overtime.

Louisville beat Cincinnati in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (some of these bowl names really need some work) 24-7. We’re not sure why Las Vegas is in the name with the game being played in Boston.

Wake Forest handled Missouri in the Radiance Technology Independence Bowl down in Tampa, 27-17.

No basketball until Friday when UNC faces a hot Pitt team in the Pete, Miami travels to Notre Dame and NC State travels down to Littlejohn to face the Tigers.

