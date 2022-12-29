Check Out Duke’s Innovative New NIL Approach

NIL continues to be a major evolving factor in college athletics and Duke, as it has been in so many ways as college basketball evolves, remains on the cutting edge.
The next NIL chapter for Duke Basketball is going to be really interesting: it’s called TheBrotherhood.Live and it’s going to be a player owned and operated deal.
You can read the details below but what we really like about it is that it’s of the players, for the players and by the players. It’s also clearly entrepreneurial, which is cool.
Most of all though it’s creative, appears to be inclusive and a solid building block for the future. The details are listed below:
About TheBrotherhood.live
- TheBrotherhood.live is a player owned and operated hub for all Duke Men’s Basketball NIL updates, merchandise, content, and events.
- All profit from revenue-generated activity will be split amongst the 2022-2023 team.
- The inaugural launch features a package of exclusive Brotherhood merchandise including:
- The Brotherhood SLAM Magazine Autographed By Each Member of the 22-23 Men’s Basketball Team
- The Brotherhood SLAM Magazine Heavyweight Cover T-shirt
- First Access to In-Person NIL Events
- First Access to Upcoming NIL merchandise Drops and 10% Discount
- Exclusive Player Content
About The Brotherhood SLAM Magazine:
- The 300-page special issue is all about the past, present and future of the Duke Men’s Basketball program and comes with two cover options: Legends, with past Duke Men’s Basketball players, and the 2022-23 team
- The issue is guest edited by 9th Wonder, legendary hip-hop producer and Duke University professor.
- Stories in the special issue include features on Mike Krzyzewski, every Duke Men’s Basketball championship team, Coach K’s first Final Four team, a conversation with new head coach Jon Scheyer, every player on the current roster, a history of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Cameron Crazies, a conversation with Grant Hill about Duke’s relationship with the Black community, Jay Bilas’ favorite Duke Men’s Basketball moments ever, lots of incredible imagery, and more.
- The cover featuring the 2022-2023 team originally went on sale in November and sold out in hours.
