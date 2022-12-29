Check Out Duke’s Innovative New NIL Approach

NIL continues to be a major evolving factor in college athletics and Duke, as it has been in so many ways as college basketball evolves, remains on the cutting edge.

The next NIL chapter for Duke Basketball is going to be really interesting: it’s called TheBrotherhood.Live and it’s going to be a player owned and operated deal.

You can read the details below but what we really like about it is that it’s of the players, for the players and by the players. It’s also clearly entrepreneurial, which is cool.

Most of all though it’s creative, appears to be inclusive and a solid building block for the future. The details are listed below:

About TheBrotherhood.live

TheBrotherhood.live is a player owned and operated hub for all Duke Men’s Basketball NIL updates, merchandise, content, and events.

All profit from revenue-generated activity will be split amongst the 2022-2023 team.

The inaugural launch features a package of exclusive Brotherhood merchandise including:

The Brotherhood SLAM Magazine Autographed By Each Member of the 22-23 Men’s Basketball Team

The Brotherhood SLAM Magazine Heavyweight Cover T-shirt

First Access to In-Person NIL Events

First Access to Upcoming NIL merchandise Drops and 10% Discount

Exclusive Player Content

About The Brotherhood SLAM Magazine: