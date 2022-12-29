 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Goes OFF

What a night by a phenomenal talent

By JD King
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 19: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 19, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. 
Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

When people were questioning former Duke star Zion Williamson last year when he was injured, one thought kept coming back to us, and we’re sure to Duke fans in general: we know what we saw in Cameron. It was surreal.

He’s past that level we saw at Duke and on to another level entirely. Take his crazy game against Minnesota Wednesday night: Williamson was doing things that mind-blowing.

He drove on 7-1 Rudy Gobert and angled shots high off the board. He muscled past every defender that Minnesota put on him.

He ended up hitting 14-21 from the floor, including the only three he took. Later in his career, he’ll probably take more threes but at this point, why bother? No one can keep him from scoring inside.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Williamson personally scored the last 13 points of the game, including a steal and a dunk to tie the game 118-118. He hit one last free throw to put the game away for the Pelicans.

It’s the kind of night that people will talk about for years.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...