YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Goes OFF

When people were questioning former Duke star Zion Williamson last year when he was injured, one thought kept coming back to us, and we’re sure to Duke fans in general: we know what we saw in Cameron. It was surreal.

He’s past that level we saw at Duke and on to another level entirely. Take his crazy game against Minnesota Wednesday night: Williamson was doing things that mind-blowing.

He drove on 7-1 Rudy Gobert and angled shots high off the board. He muscled past every defender that Minnesota put on him.

He ended up hitting 14-21 from the floor, including the only three he took. Later in his career, he’ll probably take more threes but at this point, why bother? No one can keep him from scoring inside.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Williamson personally scored the last 13 points of the game, including a steal and a dunk to tie the game 118-118. He hit one last free throw to put the game away for the Pelicans.

It’s the kind of night that people will talk about for years.