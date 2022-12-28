RJ Barrett Suffers A Finger Injury

Former Blue Devil RJ Barrett has had an interesting year with the New York Knicks. As he often has, he started slow but has really caught fire lately.

Since playing the Atlanta Hawks on December 7th, Barrett has hit for 15, 26, 27, 22, 27, 24, 18, 30, 44, 17...and 0.

We’ll get back to the 0 in a minute: in the other 10 games, Barrett is averaging 25 ppg and that’s an All-Star level of performance.

Small sample size, but still: the guy has been killing it for the Knicks lately.

Not in Wednesday night’s game though: Barrett exited after just 96 seconds with a lacerated right finger.

Having a lacerated finger is kind of odd in a basketball game and we can’t find out just how he did it. Perhaps it was at the rim.

Whatever it is, he’ll likely miss some time but it’s not nearly as serious as a leg injury. Hopefully he’ll have a quick recovery.

Update - we found video on Twitter. Luka Doncic knocked the ball loose from behind. It’s hard to see how he could have cut him with anything else but his fingernail...but when you slow it down, it looks like he hits the ball from below Barrett’s right hand. Barrett’s right hand then smashes into his left.

It’s really hard to see how Doncic could have injured him. Could Barrett have somehow cut himself?

It’s very strange. You could see how he could jam his finger against his hand but cutting it may qualify as a freak accident.