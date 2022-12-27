The Grayson Allen Stuff Spreads To The NFL

Some things in life are just not fair and there’s not much you can do about it.

Take Grayson Allen.

He was tagged as a dirty player while at Duke. Clearly he tripped other players but being at Duke compounded the furor.

Did he do it? Yeah, he did. Should he be the poster boy for dirty play in the NBA?

Not really.

Not when you have guys like Draymond Green, Steven Adams, Patrick Beverly, Kelly Olynk and Chris Paul, who has a long history of cheap shots to the testicles among other things which is far worse than tripping.

But Allen gets the rap, partly because he went to Duke and the media and fan lust for tagging a Duke player to hate never seems to end.

Now, in an odd way, it’s spread to the NFL.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under fire for what a lot of people consider dirty plays and if you look at this compilation, you’ll see why, particularly the play where he’s sliding under a defender who leaps over him and raises his foot to contact the man’s testicles.

In a fair world, that would be compared to Paul, who has a long string of hitting people in the stones. But Allen continues to get the hit.

Life’s not fair, as we said in the beginning and Allen is not perfect. He’s done some things he shouldn’t have. But look at what he’s accused of compared to Paul’s lengthy list of dirty plays that, if they had occurred off the court, would have gotten him arrested for assault.