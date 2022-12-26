The Duke Blue Devils have a bowl game this week against the UCF Knights, our first bowl game in 4 years. So, the DBR Podcast crew previews the big game on Episode 471!

For this UCF preview, they solicit a little help. Jeff Sharon & Kyle Nash from the Black & Gold Banneret, our SBN sister blog covering UCF sports, join us on this episode to break down their Knights and what makes them successful on the field. We focus on both sides of the ball, focusing on quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who is dangerous on the ground as well as leading the offense.

We also focus on UCF’s defense, and for us Blue Devils, we ask where Duke could have the advantage against the Knights in this ballgame. We end the interview with a quick look at UCF’s basketball program, led by Duke legend Johnny Dawkins.

After the interview, the DBR crew recaps the interview and gives their own takes on what Duke needs to do in order to win on Wednesday. We end with some NBA talk, since the Christmas slate of games contained some awesome moments, including a couple of jaw dropping dunks that need to be discussed.

We will be back after the bowl game to recap what happened and to get us ready for the final day of 2022, where Duke Basketball will be back in action against Florida State.