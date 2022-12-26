Next Up For Duke Football: UCF In The Military Bowl

Date 12/28 || Time 2:00 || Venue Marine Corps Memorial Stadium || Video ESPN

The Military Bowl is on Wednesday and Duke will face Central Florida. We probably think more about Duke legend Johnny Dawkins when it comes to UCF than football, but the Knights are and have been good in football. A few years ago, in 2017, UCF had an undefeated season, finishing 12-0. Soon they’ll be moving to the Big 12 which is a huge step up.

They’re coached by Gus Malzahn and Elko dealt with him in the SEC when Malzahn was at Auburn and Elko was defensive coordinator for Texas A&M. That may be a bit of an advantage for Duke.

Not an advantage for anyone: the weather.

Like most of the rest of the country, the East Coast is in a terrible cold snap. Have you seen the pictures from Buffalo? It’s incredible.

Anyway, the temperature won't get over 36 Monday and Tuesday, At game time on Wednesday, the temperature will get a little over 40, but that’s still nippy for a football game.

However, it may be particularly bad news for UCF as QB John Rhys Plumlee is dealing with a hamstring issue and cold weather won’t help that.

We’ll have more on the matchup shortly.