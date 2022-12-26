You Tube Gold: Tatum Takes It In On Giannis

Jayson Tatum has had an interesting ride in the NBA. He entered the 2017 draft after a good but not great year at Duke, although injury slowed him considerably.

Boston essentially suckered the Philadelphia 76ers into trading for the #1 pick. They knew the Sixers needed a point and wanted Markell Fulz. The Lakers also needed a point guard were certain that they would take Lonzo Ball as a highly promising point guard at UCLA.

That left them with Tatum at the #3 pick and a draft pick that later was used to pick Romeo Langford. A later trade saw the C’s pick up Derrick White so that worked out well in the long run.

This year, Tatum is averaging 30.5 ppg and grabbing 8.1 boards and is a serious candidate for NBA MVP.

He buttressed his case with a huge game against Milwaukee on Christmas Day, where he scored 41 points on 14-22 shooting (and 3-7 from deep), had seven boards and five assists.

But one play in particular stood out: Tatum had the ball and passed it to Marcus Smart in the corner. Smart hit him back and Tatum took it in on Giannis Antetokounmpo and threw down what will be one of the great dunks of his career.

When they put him in the Hall of Fame, which seems more and more likely, this will be in his Highlight reel. Antetokounmpo, who will be there too, is 7-0 and a stunning talent. Dunking on him like that is incredible.