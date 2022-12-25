Two Pieces That Talk About Zion Williamson’s Impact On The NBA

Although former Blue Devil Zion Williamson is currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, he is in the best shape of his life and doing amazing things.

His teammate CJ McCollum has a post up that’s about many things but he talks a lot about Williamson and the level he’s risen to.

“You guys are starting to see what you thought you would see with Zion...I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like it. The way he plays, the efficiency, strength, the power. The finesse to handle and touch around the basket...The funny part is, he didn’t play for a year, so he was figuring things out. Feeling out the game. Feeling out his new teammates, new staff, offense. Getting comfortable jumping and landing again in traffic. Getting back into basketball conditioning. Now he’s finally getting comfortable and settled in to where he’s in his rhythm...Obviously, you see the highlight plays on offense. But the defense, he’s going to take it personal. He’s guarding. He had a shot block in the corner that was eerily reminiscent of the block he had when he was at Duke. You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is him maximizing his potential, his skillset and utilizing everything.”

And here’s another article that talks about the impact how Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo and how they are changing the game. They’re both really good reads for after you open presents and what-not.