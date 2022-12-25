YouTube Gold: Luka Doncic Highlights

At its best, basketball is a magical game where completely unexpected things can happen.

We see brilliant individual plays from players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Zion Williamson, but when you can, if you’ll pardon the expression, bend the space-time continuum of the game, amazing things happen.

The best ever at that were Magic Johnson and Larry Bird but today, guys like Williamson, Nikola Jokic and, perhaps most of all, Luka Doncic, who is the closest thing we have seen to Bird since the Celtics legend retired.

Like Bird, Doncic can take a really bad situation like being on his back and make a stunning play out of it. Also like Bird, he can flip a no-look pass over his head and hit a guy for a basket.

He may not have Bird’s fierce desire to win, but everything else? He’s as close to Bird as anyone is likely to get.