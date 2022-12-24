YouTube Gold: Paolo And Wendell And Tre - Oh My!

As you probably know, Paolo Banchero is off to a great start with the Orlando Magic, where he’s paired with fellow former Blue Devil Wendell Carter.

Orlando has been running a huge lineup with Banchero, Bol Bol and the Wagner brothers, Mo and Franz - all of whom are over 6-10. Only Markelle Fulz is less than 6-5.

They faced off Friday against Tre Jones and San Antonio. There are a lot of good highlights here but the play of the game might have been this pass from Banchero to Carter for an alley-oop. Barring injury or such, he’s already a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year and may be pushing for an All-Star berth.

But there’s lots of Duke fun so y’all will enjoy it in many ways.

Incidentally, one of the concerns about Jones has been his shot. In this one, he hit 7-10. He also had eight assists.