Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way.

Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem.

That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular one wasn’t. But you have to give him credit - he really gave it his all. The man sang with immense (if misplaced) confidence. His body language was emphatic. If you’ve ever seen Eddy Izzard explain the body language of the national anthem, this guy epitomized it.

Unfortunately it might be the worst rendition since Roseanne Barr gave it a go for the San Diego Padres in 1990.

The funniest part of this is watching the various reactions. The cheerleader to his right is trying really hard to not laugh and by the end, the cheerleader on his left is similarly struggling.

It’s a great piece of unintentional comedy. Susan Kane, you have met your match.