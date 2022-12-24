ACC Christmas And Hanukkah Presents

Some ACC holiday gifts.
- For Jon Scheyer - a healthy and whole team so we can finally see how good Duke is.
- For Jeff Capel - a hot finish to match his hot start.
- For Kenny Payne and Louisville - a few wins and some heart. That’s one rough ride, man.
- For Brad Brownell - some appreciation from his fans. He’s a great coach.
- For Tony Bennett - a little pep in his team’s step. You don't need the whole shot clock.
- For Kevin Keatts - a reliable big man.
- For Leonard Hamilton - an injury free stretch. He’s had a tough two seasons.
- For Hubert Davis - a vocabulary to match his frustration.
- For Josh Pastner - an offensive system to match his usually excellent defense.
- For Mike Young - a chance to run that Boston College game back again.
- For Steve Forbes - a few less British recruits.
- For Mike Brey - a deeper bench.
- For Jim Larranaga - a Final Four run to cap his Hall of Fame status.
- For Jim Boeheim - a bit of semi-warm weather (Friday night Syracuse was 7 degrees and snowing).
- For Earl Grant - talent to match his intensity.
