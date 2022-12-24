 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACC Christmas And Hanukkah Presents

At least theoretically

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Duke Countdown to Craziness
Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer hugs guard Jaylen Blakes (2) during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Some ACC holiday gifts.

  1. For Jon Scheyer - a healthy and whole team so we can finally see how good Duke is.
  2. For Jeff Capel - a hot finish to match his hot start.
  3. For Kenny Payne and Louisville - a few wins and some heart. That’s one rough ride, man.
  4. For Brad Brownell - some appreciation from his fans. He’s a great coach.
  5. For Tony Bennett - a little pep in his team’s step. You don't need the whole shot clock.
  6. For Kevin Keatts - a reliable big man.
  7. For Leonard Hamilton - an injury free stretch. He’s had a tough two seasons.
  8. For Hubert Davis - a vocabulary to match his frustration.
  9. For Josh Pastner - an offensive system to match his usually excellent defense.
  10. For Mike Young - a chance to run that Boston College game back again.
  11. For Steve Forbes - a few less British recruits.
  12. For Mike Brey - a deeper bench.
  13. For Jim Larranaga - a Final Four run to cap his Hall of Fame status.
  14. For Jim Boeheim - a bit of semi-warm weather (Friday night Syracuse was 7 degrees and snowing).
  15. For Earl Grant - talent to match his intensity.

