ACC Roundup - NC State Runs By Louisville In The Second Half, 76-64

In Thursday night ACC Action, 2-10 Louisville traveled to Raleigh to play the Wolfpack and left 2-11. On the bright side though, the Cards did compete in the first half although NC State didn't play well before the break.

The second was the problem. Kevin Keatts convinced his team to play harder and soon Louisville was having, by their own admission, defensive lapses.

State ended up ripping off a 17 point run and while Louisville did cut into the lead a bit, it was never enough to really make it a game.

State, now 11-3, got next to nothing offensively from reserves, but didn’t need to. The starters, aside from DJ Burns and Casey Morwell, shot 12-35. DJ Burns was 8-12 though while Morsell hit 5-9.

Louisville had 17 turnovers and gave up 12 rebounds. Louisville didn’t shoot particularly well either - 41.9 percent overall but a solid 38.5 percent from deep.

Not a lot to draw from this game really, but State is 11-3 and that’s not too bad.

As for Louisville, next up is hated rival Kentucky. After a not-great start, John Caliper and his Wildcats are under a lot of pressure and while they could play tight, odds are that an irritated Kentucky is going to blow the doors off of Louisville. Only a fool would dismiss the emotions of a rivalry game, but realistically, there’s no argument for them in this game other than that.

No games until Tuesday when Jacksonsville visits Notre Dame. Merry Christmas, ACC! Happy Hannukah!

ACC Standings