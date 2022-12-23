JJ Redick On His Media Career

Podcasting has become a big business: in 2020, Joe Rogan signed a contract with Spotify for about $200 million.

If someone had asked if that was possible 10 years ago, very few people would have said yes. And even fewer would have predicted that former Duke star JJ Redick could become a star there.

Yet, undeniably, he has: The Old Man And The Three has become a very popular podcast featuring many interesting guests but most of all it has penetrating interviews with NBA stars (the current one is with former Duke star and likely NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, incidentally).

His rise is particularly interesting because of how many people despised him early in his Duke career. But he won respect in the NBA and that followed him into his burgeoning media career (he’s also working for ESPN as a broadcaster).

The podcasting gig is really fascinating though because in many ways it’s still new territory. There are few format restrictions, which means that Redick can, to a large extent, define it himself.