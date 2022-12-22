Duke Women Roll By Virginia, 70-56

Duke opened ACC play against previously undefeated Virginia and handed the Cavaliers a 70-56 loss.

Duke outscored Virginia in every quarter except the 4th, which was a tie.

Virginia competed though, cutting in to Duke’s lead several times, but they couldn’t quite catch up. They did cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter, but Duke reassured control fairly quickly.

Duke was the first team to hold Virginia to less than 60 points this season.

The Blue Devils made 21 shots and 14 of them were on assists, which is always a good sign. Vanessa deJesus had a great game with 15 points on 3-5/2-2 and also 7-7 at the stripe. Celeste Taylor had 13 points and eight boards. Kennedy Brown tossed in 12 points and had five blocks.

Coach Kara Lawson has had a tough time in some respects. Duke only played three games her first season due to Covid. Last year, Duke was 17-13 and clearly they could have been better.

This year, things seem to be clicking in a big way.

Next one is a biggie: NC State in Reynolds. That should be tough, challenging and a lot of fun.