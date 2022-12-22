ACC Roundup - A Wildly Competitive Night

You can say the ACC seems down and arguably it is, but the competitive DNA in this conference is constant and never-ending. We saw this again Wednesday night as Virginia Tech fell to Boston College 70-65 in overtime, Clemson took Georgia Tech 79-66 while Florida State crawled off the mat to beat Notre Dame, 73-72.

In the only non-conference game, UNC got by Michigan 80-76.

That game turned on a single play in the first half when there was a bit of a dust-up on the court between Caleb Love and Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson, who is a real load inside, picked up a personal foul and a technical foul.

As it turned out, he fouled out in 27 minutes. If he’d had those two fouls back, the game might have been different because he’s a good defender and would have given Armando Bacot, who had a monster game, more trouble on defense.

UNC pulled ahead by halftime and really kept control of the game.

Duke transfer Joey Baker got some good minutes, with 19 and scored nine points. He also had three boards.

We’re not sure anyone not on BC’s campus would have picked the Eagles to knock off Virginia Tech, but they played great, taking it to the #21 Hokies and winning in overtime.

Rationally, there is no way to explain this one. Virginia Tech has more talent, an outstanding coach and a very experienced group to boot.

Makai Ashton-Langford hit a clutch three with just under 36 seconds left to clinch but BC put a blanket on Virginia Tech’s three point show, limiting them to 5-20. Hunter Cattoor was limited to five points and Mike Young got exactly one point from his bench.

So PJ Hall’s comeback at Clemson seems to be going well: he smacked Georgia Tech around with 25 points and 10 boards and did it on 12-18 from the floor. Three other starters - Hunter Tyson, Curtis Hunter and Brendan Galloway - all had 14.

The Tigers ran away with this one, up 70-49 at one point. Georgia Tech made a nice rally, but it didn’t really mean much other than pride. Clemson was totally in control.

Florida State has struggled mightily this season and was just 3-10 coming into this one. The game came down to a final play where Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz overshot a teammate on a long pass. It was picked off by Florida State and they ran the clock out for the 73-72 win.

It’s clear at this point that Mike Brey has a very small rotation with only seven players most nights.

JJ Starling finished with 20 to pace the Irish while Florida State was led by Matthew Cleveland with 19.

Only one game Thursday as woeful Louisville comes to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack.

Thursday’s ACC Action

Louisville @ NC State || 7:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings