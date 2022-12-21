DBR Podcast #470 - A Rough Night At Wake Forest

dIt is no fun to recap a game like the discouraging contest against Wake Forest, but the Duke Basketball Report Podcast gang is here whether the news is good or bad. The autopsy report on Duke’s 81-70 loss to Wake includes lethargic play, a bevy of missed three-pointers, and a defense that could not stop the Demon Deacons from getting into the lane.

At least we have the spirited play of Jaylen Blakes to give us something to smile about coming out of this contest.

But ever the optimists, the podcast crew also gives you reason to not feel so bad about this loss as they recount some of the struggles other teams are going through surrounding the exam/Christmas break time. Some of the results are truly shocking.

And they close with a tip of the hat to Mike Elko as he signs an impressive class of recruits as the newest members of the Blue Devil football family.