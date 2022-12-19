YouTube Gold: Nikola Jokic Enters Very Rare Territory

When you think about the great steals in the second round, you have guys like Doc Rivers, Mark Price, Maurice Cheeks, Toni Kukoc and perhaps most of all Draymond Green and Manu Ginobli, both of whom were or are foundational pieces of great NBA dynasties (both have four rings. Green has his with the Golden State Warriors while Ginobli got his with the San Antonio Spurs).

Championships are the ultimate measure of accomplishment of course, but you can probably start making the argument that Denver’s Nikola Jokic is the best.

He was taken by Denver with the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and arguably has surpassed the 41 players who were taken before him.

Jokic has become one of the best passing big men of all time. He’s not quite in Larry Bird’s neighborhood, but he’s in the zip code. And after his most recent performance, he’s getting into Hall of Fame territory.

Against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night, Jokic had 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists.

The only other players to ever do that are Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain. It’s a stunning accomplishment.