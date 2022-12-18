DBR Podcast #469 - - A Break From The Break

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, we are breaking down Duke’s first road ACC game of the season, at Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Steve Forbes’s squad is struggling at the end of non-conference play, with a recent blowout loss at Rutgers hanging over them. What will Duke look like after its exam break, and ahead of its longer Christmas break upcoming? We do not know if Jeremy Roach will play, but are hoping that Duke may not need him.

After the break, we have comments on a few stories around basketball and the NCAA. Chris Paul gets rare praise from DBR for his graduation from Winston Salem State University, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker is taking over the NCAA, and we send regards to the family of Duke swimming and diving coach Dan Colella, who passed this week. We also have a spirited conversation about the potential for Coach K attending a Duke Basketball game. Where should he sit?

Let us know what Donald should do in Oklahoma this week while he is in Texas by emailing us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will be back after the Wake game to tell you what happened.