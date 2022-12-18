Duke Swimming And Diving Coach Dan Colella Passes Away

We were really sorry to hear this: Duke swimming and diving head coach Dan Colella has passed away from cancer. He was just 60.

Swimming doesn't get as much attention as basketball does at Duke - nothing does - but Colella is part of the general drive for excellence that has characterized Duke over the last several decades.

It’s hard to remember now but Duke’s first national championship in anything came in 1986 when the Blue Devils won it all in soccer. Since then, several programs have won national titles and a number of athletes have won individual championships.

Colella has won a lot. He’s also produced a lot of All-Americans (64) and 24 conference champions.

He’s not the first person to die of cancer and he won’t be the last. For his family, friends and team though, nothing is going to hit harder than this. We hope you will consider supporting the Jimmy V Foundation or whatever organization that dedicates itself to fighting cancer. It’s past time to end it.