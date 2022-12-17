Brandon Ingram Update

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a sensational start. Former Blue Devil Zion Williamson is the face of the team but it’s a lot more than that. Another big key to their success has been Brandon Ingram, another member of the Brotherhood. Since being traded to New Orleans by the Lakers, Ingram has really excelled. He elevated his game last season when Williamson was out with an injury and helped the team to a surprising playoff spot.

He’s turned into a really good NBA player. He is an outstanding defender and on offense, he’s a Swiss Army knife. Watching the lanky Ingram and the powerful Williamson play together is a blast.

But he’s been out for nearly a month with a toe injury and despite that, the Pelicans in second place in the Western Conference.

You can do well without one of your top two players for a while but not indefinitely. So how long until Ingram is back?

Well not for at least another week. The Pelicans will re-evaluate him then and, understandably, are being cautious.

Even without him, the Pelicans are rolling. Duke legend Jay Williams, now with ESPN, says flatly that “the Pelicans are the best team in the Western Conference.”

There’s a long ways to go obviously, but when they get Ingram back, they’ll only get better. And you know the NBA and their television partners love the idea of this team making a deep run in the playoffs.