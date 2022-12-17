YouTube Gold: Banchero’s Magic vs. Tatum’s Celtics

Boston played Orlando Friday night and for Duke fans, that means one thing: a Brotherhood battle between Jayson Tatum and Paolo Banchero.

But before we get to any of that, let’s just stop for a moment to marvel at something unusual: the Magic may have put out the tallest starting lineup in NBA history: aside from the 6-10 Banchero, Orlando also started the Wagner brothers, Franz and Mo, who are 6-11 and 6-10, Bol Bol, who is 7-2 and Markelle Fulz, who lags the rest at 6-4.

In an era when big men are supposed to be passé and unnecessary, Orlando’s lineup was highly unusual - and effective, as the Magic won 117-109.

Banchero had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Magic while Tatum racked up 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Celtics.

As far as we can tell, Banchero is the runaway candidate for Rookie of the Year, but Benedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray are providing competition. And it’s worth adding that fellow former Blue Devil AJ Griffin is coming on fast too.